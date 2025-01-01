Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ATS by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 142,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ATS by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in ATS by 4.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 637,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.15. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

