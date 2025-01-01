Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,511 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 199,546 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 85.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 42.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

