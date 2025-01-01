Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,879 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immersion by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $281.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.