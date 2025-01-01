Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Baidu Trading Up 0.3 %

Baidu stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

