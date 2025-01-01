Franklin Resources Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $298,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $549,605.10. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $144,017.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,029.12. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,668 shares of company stock worth $3,265,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.