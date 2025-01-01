Franklin Resources Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 187,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 77.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.19. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

