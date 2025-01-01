Franklin Resources Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NOV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.