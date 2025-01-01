Franklin Resources Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.