Franklin Resources Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

