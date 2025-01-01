Franklin Resources Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 62,357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,980.46. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $89,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,985.18. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

