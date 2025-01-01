Franklin Resources Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,615.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 811,963 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,566,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,043,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $11,820,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRC opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $488,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,603.25. This trade represents a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Profile

Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

