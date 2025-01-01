Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,307 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.