Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

