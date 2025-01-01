Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Crane Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

