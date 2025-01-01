Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $68,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 62.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,323 shares of company stock worth $584,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Concentrix
Concentrix Stock Up 0.8 %
CNXC stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.