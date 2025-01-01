Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $68,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 62.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,323 shares of company stock worth $584,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

CNXC stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

