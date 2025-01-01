Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.17 million, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,442,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

