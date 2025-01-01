Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $47,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 19,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,596 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

