Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

