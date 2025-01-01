Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 146,422 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,422 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in StoneCo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 43.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 36.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

