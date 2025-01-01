Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.45.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

