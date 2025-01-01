Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,288 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,625.67. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $927,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

