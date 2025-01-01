Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,859 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 326,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 202.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,490.59. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $782,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,438,989.08. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.