Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 663 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

MGEE stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

