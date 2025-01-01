Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

