Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3456 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
