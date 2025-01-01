Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3456 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

