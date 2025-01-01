Frontera Energy Co. (FEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Frontera Energy Stock Up 5.4 %
FEC opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01.
About Frontera Energy
