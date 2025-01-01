Frontera Energy Co. (FEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

FEC opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

About Frontera Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.