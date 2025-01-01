Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Frontera Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.