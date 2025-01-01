Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

