FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $825.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.