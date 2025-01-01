Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as low as $17.55. Fujitsu shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 82,604 shares traded.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

