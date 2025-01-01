Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 1,559 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

