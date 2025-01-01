Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. This represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

