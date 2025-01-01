Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1444865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Funko Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $725.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843.10. This trade represents a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 97,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,775.20. This represents a 89.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

