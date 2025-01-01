FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Ondas Issued By Northland Capmk

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ondas in a research report issued on Sunday, December 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ondas Stock Down 8.2 %

ONDS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $27,553.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,621.77. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

