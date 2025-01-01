FY2026 EPS Estimates for EverQuote Boosted by Zacks Research

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,355.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,024 shares of company stock valued at $954,796. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

