Galaxy Gaming, Inc. Amends Employment Agreement with President and CEO Matt Reback

On December 27, 2024, Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a Nevada corporation, entered into an amendment to the Employment Agreement with Matt Reback, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as outlined in a recent 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amendment, dated November 6, 2023, accelerates the vesting of Mr. Reback’s performance-based equity awards granted as part of Galaxy’s 2014 Equity Incentive Plan. This acceleration resulted in the vesting of 70,000 shares of common stock for the calendar year 2024. Additionally, the amendment includes an accelerated bonus payment of $175,000, payable before December 31, 2024, subject to the conditions specified in the Employment Agreement Amendment.

The filing stated that the description of the Employment Agreement Amendment is not exhaustive and is referred to in its entirety in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K. This amendment aims to provide additional incentives and benefits to Mr. Reback based on his performance and contributions to Galaxy Gaming, Inc.

In adherence to the submission, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. detailed the amendment in the filing, highlighting the importance of Mr. Reback’s role within the company and the conditions under which the accelerated vesting and bonus payment are granted. The company emphasized the significance of aligning executive compensation with corporate goals and individual performance.

In light of these developments, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. continues to focus on rewarding and incentivizing key executives to drive the company’s growth and success in the industry.

The company provided this update in compliance with its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For further details and a comprehensive view, interested parties are advised to refer to the full text of the 8-K filing available on the company’s and SEC’s websites.

The financial statements and details of the amendment are also outlined in the exhibits section of the filing, providing a transparent view of the company’s recent modifications to executive compensation arrangements.

This amendment represents Galaxy Gaming, Inc.’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding executive leadership in driving the company’s strategic objectives and long-term value creation for shareholders.

As per the conclusion of the 8-K submission, Steven Kopjo, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Gaming, Inc., signed off on the report dated December 31, 2024.

