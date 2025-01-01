Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 33,258 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
