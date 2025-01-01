Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

