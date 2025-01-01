Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

