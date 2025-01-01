Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.03. Garmin has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Garmin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

