General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. General Electric has a 12 month low of $98.92 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

