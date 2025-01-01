General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

