Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 91.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 199.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.