Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 542 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $444,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

