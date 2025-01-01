Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,888 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 30.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

