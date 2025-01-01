Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 414,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 136,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTRX stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

