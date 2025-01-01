Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,423 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,727 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $613,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.67. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

