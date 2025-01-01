Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 296,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 211,805 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $163,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,443.84. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,333. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,051 shares of company stock worth $563,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

