Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.25. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

