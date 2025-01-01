Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,801,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 1,321,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 230.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 384,448 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.2 %

VREX opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varex Imaging

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.