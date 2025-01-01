Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 19,307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.17 and a beta of 1.73. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,113.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $49,340.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,372 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

